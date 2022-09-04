INEC RECs: SERAP threatens court action over alleged nomination of APC members

Francis Iwuchukwu

President Muhammadu Buhari has been called upon to, without any further delay, withdraw the names of nominees recently submitted to the Senate for confirmation as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who are allegedly members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The request is coming from a Lagos-based human rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) through a letter dated September 3, 2022, and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, but made available to the media on Sunday.

Buhari had on July 26, 2022, forwarded to the Senate the names of 19 Resident Electoral Commissioners for confirmation.

According to SERAP, of the 19 nominees, at least, four of them allegedly either belong to a political party or have been previously indicted for corruption.

