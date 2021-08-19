INEC registers 2.5m voters in Ogun

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun State, Prof. Abdulganiyu Raji, yesterday disclosed that no fewer than 2,449,000 residents of the state have been registered so far in the on-going Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise. Raji disclosed this at a sensitisation meeting between INEC and the representatives of Students’ Union Government (SUG) in the state on Continuous Voters Registration exercise organised by the office of the Special Assistant to the State Governor on Student Matters, Azeez Adeyemi. The students were drawn from all the tertiary institutions in the state for the programme that was held in Abeokuta. The REC while delivering his lecture on the topic; “INEC CVR and Students Civic Rights,” said INEC would partner the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to ensure that all students within voting age were captured in the on-going registration exercise.

Like this: Like Loading...