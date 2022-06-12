News

INEC rejects Akpabio, recognises contender as APC Senatorial candidate

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the primaries which produced Godswill Akpabio as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district.

Akpabio, who stepped down for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ruling party, at the convention of the ruling party, was declared winner of a senatorial primary conducted on Thursday.

The State APC Chairman, Mr Stephen Ntukekpo, had said he was directed by the party at the national level to carry out a re-run over alleged infractions.

According to the result of the rerun senatorial primary election, Akapbio emerged winner with 478 votes, while DIG Ekpo Udom (rtd), who won the first primary, secured just three votes.

But speaking in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on Sunday, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Akwa Ibom State, Mr Mike Igini, said the Commission would only recognise the winner of the primaries monitored by INEC.

He denied the claim that the Commission monitored the re-run APC senatorial primaries, where Akpabio emerged winner.

“The primaries was concluded on the 27th of last month, so I don’t know what you are talking about. The one that was conducted was monitored by INEC and the report has been submitted to Abuja.

“INEC is not aware of any senatorial primaries conducted on Thursday (June 9) that was monitored by INEC, none,” he stated.

The REC also affirmed that the APC has no governorship candidate in the state, saying the governorship primary where Mr Akanimo Udofia emerged winner was not monitored by INEC.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

ASUU Strike: UNIBEN students protest, barricade Benin-Ore Road

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Students of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) yesterday barricaded the everbusy Benin-Ore-Sagamu road to protest the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Recall that ASUU has declared a month warning strike on Monday, after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Lagos with the Federal Government failed to yield any results […]
News

Ekiti workers tackle Fayemi, threaten strike over unpaid arrears

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Workers in Ekiti States under the aegis of organised labour has alerted the state government to expect protest in the New yearshouldGovernor Kayode Fayemi fail to implement the N30,000 minimum wage and the consequential adjustment to them across board. The workers, who threatened to protest next week demanded that unless Fayemi paid promotion and salary […]
News

Brazil’s Fiocruz to seek emergency use of British COVID-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brazil’s Fiocruz biomedical center will request authorization for emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC and Oxford University by next Wednesday, its president, Nísia Trindade, said on Thursday. She said approval of the vaccine in Britain on Wednesday will speed up the regulatory green lights for the vaccine in Brazil, where […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica