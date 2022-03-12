INEC rejects APC’s CECPC NEC meeting invitation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has written the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), reminding the Committee of the provisions of the law on holding a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. The letter of the INEC was sequel to the invitation letter written to the Commission by APC Caretaker Committee notifying the Commission of its NEC meeting scheduled for next week.

In the letter to the Caretaker Committee addressed to the National Chairman, APC CECPC signed by the Commission’s Secretary, Rose Onaran-Anthony, the Commission said, RE: Invitation to the emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC). Please refer to your letter Ref. APC/NHDQ/ INEC/019/022/32, dated 8th March 2022.

The Commission draws your attention to the fact that the notice for the meeting was not signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary of the CECPC contrary to the provision of the Article 1.1.3 of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Party Operations (2018). Furthermore, the APC is reminded of the provision in section 82(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, which requires “at least 21 days’ notice of any Convention, Congress, Conference, or meeting convened for the purpose of ‘merger’ and electing members of its executive committees, other governing bodies or nominating candidates for any elective offices.” While hoping these issues are noted for compliance, please accept the assurance of the Commission’s warm regards.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...