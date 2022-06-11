News Top Stories

INEC releases 209 machines for CVR exercise

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released additional 209 machines to contain the pressure associated with the surge in the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise. There have been surge in some states of the country by prospective registrants who want to beat the June 30 deadline for conclusion of the exercise by the commission. INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye said in a statement that the machines would be deployed mainly to the five South Eastern states, Lagos and Kano where the pressure is most acute.

Okoye, who is Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed that the decision was reached at “an urgent meeting with all the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Thursday 9th June 2022,” which reviewed the situation so that eligible Nigerians who wish to register are able to do so. According to him:

“The necessity to urgently deploy more voter enrolment machines to ease the congestion at the registration centres was identified as a priority.” He assured that the commission would monitor the situation over the next few days, “thereafter, it will meet to review the progress of the exercise. “Every step will be taken and all options will be explored to ensure that eligible Nigerians are given the opportunity to register as voters. “The commission appeals for patience and understanding of all citizens. Every Nigerian who is 18 years of age and above has the constitutional right to register and vote in any part of the country he/she resides without let or hindrance

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Appeal Court affirms Maryam Sanda’s death sentence

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has affirmed the death sentence imposed on Maryam Sanda over the death of her husband, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello. The Federal Government had arraigned Sanda and three others on a two-count charge bordering on culpable homicide. She was convicted and sentenced to death by hanging on January 27, 2020, by […]
News Top Stories

Gov raises the alarm over foreign bandits’ invasion

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Bello: Niger village heads’ve been compromised Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello, has raised the alarm over the siege to his state by bandits, armed robbers, kidnappers and other criminal elements. The governor, who spoke with newsmen at the State House after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, alleged that majority of […]
News

Secession: Buhari’s mismanaging separatist agitations –Muoghalu

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…advocates Truth Reconciliation Commission, new constitution …wants May 30 declared national holiday Special Envoy of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Post-COVID Development Finance for Africa, Prof Kingsley Muoghalu, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of the multiple agitations for self-determination in parts of Southern Nigeria, saying the persistent resort to forceful suppression of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica