INEC releases 209 machines for CVR exercise

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released additional 209 machines to contain the pressure associated with the surge in the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise. There have been surge in some states of the country by prospective registrants who want to beat the June 30 deadline for conclusion of the exercise by the commission. INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye said in a statement that the machines would be deployed mainly to the five South Eastern states, Lagos and Kano where the pressure is most acute.

Okoye, who is Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed that the decision was reached at “an urgent meeting with all the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Thursday 9th June 2022,” which reviewed the situation so that eligible Nigerians who wish to register are able to do so. According to him:

“The necessity to urgently deploy more voter enrolment machines to ease the congestion at the registration centres was identified as a priority.” He assured that the commission would monitor the situation over the next few days, “thereafter, it will meet to review the progress of the exercise. “Every step will be taken and all options will be explored to ensure that eligible Nigerians are given the opportunity to register as voters. “The commission appeals for patience and understanding of all citizens. Every Nigerian who is 18 years of age and above has the constitutional right to register and vote in any part of the country he/she resides without let or hindrance

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...