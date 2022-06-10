News

INEC releases 209 machines for CVR exercise

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released an additional 209 machines to contain the pressure associated with the surge in the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise.

There has been a surge in some states of the country by prospective registrants who want to beat the June 30 deadline for submission of the exercise by the commission.

INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye said in a statement that the machines would be deployed mainly to the five South Eastern states, Lagos and Kano where the pressure is most acute.

Okoye, who is Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed that the decision was reached at “an urgent meeting with all the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Thursday 9th June 2022” which reviewed the situation so that eligible Nigerians who wish to register are able to do so.

According to him: “The necessity to urgently deploy more voter enrolment machines to ease the congestion at the registration centres was identified as a priority.”

He assured that the Commission would monitor the situation over the next few days, “thereafter, it will meet to review the progress of the exercise.”

 

Our Reporters

