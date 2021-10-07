INEC releases final list of candidates for Anambra guber election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

In a statement on Thursday, Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, said the commission met and deliberated on a wide range of issues including preparations for the Anambra governorship election.

“In line with the timetable and schedule of activities for the election released on 19th January 2021, the Commission, has today, 7th October 2021 implemented two additional activities. The final register of voters for the Anambra governorship election was presented to the 18 registered political parties participating in the election at the headquarters of the commission in Awka, Anambra State,” the statement reads.

“Furthermore, the Commission released the final list of candidates for the election and has pasted same in the state office of the Commission in Awka, Anambra State.

“The list has also been uploaded to the Commission’s website and social media platforms.”

The list published shows that Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), along with 15 other candidates — all male — are vying for the governorship position.

There are, however, seven females vying for deputy governorship position.

The Commission assured the people of Anambra state of its resolve to ensure smooth conduct of the election, and ensure that the right to vote in a safe and secure environment is guaranteed.

Like this: Like Loading...