News

INEC releases final list of candidates for Anambra guber election

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

In a statement on Thursday, Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, said the commission met and deliberated on a wide range of issues including preparations for the Anambra governorship election.

“In line with the timetable and schedule of activities for the election released on 19th January 2021, the Commission, has today, 7th October 2021 implemented two additional activities. The final register of voters for the Anambra governorship election was presented to the 18 registered political parties participating in the election at the headquarters of the commission in Awka, Anambra State,” the statement reads.

“Furthermore, the Commission released the final list of candidates for the election and has pasted same in the state office of the Commission in Awka, Anambra State.

“The list has also been uploaded to the Commission’s website and social media platforms.”

The list published shows that Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), along with 15 other candidates — all male — are vying for the governorship position.

There are, however, seven females vying for deputy governorship position.

The Commission assured the people of Anambra state of its resolve to ensure smooth conduct of the election, and ensure that the right to vote in a safe and secure environment is guaranteed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Ohanaeze kicks against PDP’s report on zoning

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

…says group committed to Nigerian president of Igbo extraction Pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has flayed the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to throw its 2023 presidential ticket open instead of zoning it to the South East geopolitical zone of the country, in line with the zoning principle of the party. Ohanaeze said […]
News

47 Kano-trained female doctors return from Sudan

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

A total number of 47 indigenous Kano female trained medical doctors came back from Sudan as they graduated, after clearing hitches they faced due to incomplete fees for their studies inherited from past administration in the state.   They left for Sudan since 2014, when the past administration, before Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s regime came […]
News

Misrule: We’re vindicated by Sanusi’s statement –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it has been vindicated by the statement of ex-Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Sanusi Lamido Sanusi that the gains made by Nigeria in 35 years were wiped out in the last five years. In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica