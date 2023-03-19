INEC reschedules elections in 10 Lagos PUs

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has postponed Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections in 10 polling units in the Victoria Garden City, Lekki area in the state. INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner for Lagos State, Segun Agbaje, stated this when he addressed reporters at the VGC on yesterday.

Agbaje said members of the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) deployed as ad hoc staff in the area were hesitant to enter the VGC estate as they alleged that they were held hostage in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections. Agbaje said the ad hoc staff instead set up voting materials in front of the estate but residents of the estate said they did not feel secure owing to fear of hoodlums’ invasion and disruption of the process, and, therefore, could not cast their votes. He said the situation was beyond the security agents present; hence he and his team had to visit the area.

Agbaje said: “We have eight polling units here with 6,024 registered voters and out of which 5,624 people have their PVCs.” He added that two other polling units at the estate’s main gate were also affected. He continued: “Eight here (in the estate) and two outside. “After due consultation and further directive from the national headquarters, that we should remobilise here tomorrow (Sunday) morning by 8:30am to conduct the elections, by 8:30am tomorrow (Sunday) we will reconvene here.” Agbaje also noted that the commission had got assurances from the chairman of the security committee of the estate of the safety of its staff and voters.

Like this: Like Loading...