INEC restores Odii as Ebonyi PDP guber candidate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has restored the name of Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii as the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for March 11, 2023 gubernatorial poll. The commission in amendment number three to the final list of candidates for the election issued on Monday 30th January, 2023, cited court orders for the restoration of Odii’s name. INEC had in its amendment number two issued on December 22, 2022 delisted the name of Odii and his running mate, Senator Igwe Nwagu, from the list of candidates, citing court order.

In that second amendment in December, INEC had also named one, Henry Chima Udeh as the Ebonyi South Senatorial candidate of the Labour Party also citing court order. It also delisted the names of all National Assembly candidates of the PDP for all the constituencies in the state except one. However, in the third amendment released yesterday and signed by its Secretary, Rose Oriaran- Anthony, the electoral umpire named Mr Linus Okorie, a former Member of the House of Representatives as the Senatorial candidate of the Labour Party for Ebonyi South zone.

INEC in the third amendment also listed the name of the member representing Ezza North/ Ishielu Federal Constituency, Anayo Nwonu, as the All Progressive Grand Alliance candidate for the constituency in place of Joseph Nwobashi who was listed in amendment number one as the party’s candidate for the constituency. The Commission in an explanatory statement accompanying the list said the third amendment became necessary due to various court orders it was served. INEC also explained that some amendments became necessary to correct errors made by Political Parties while uploading the names of their candidates on its portal.

 

