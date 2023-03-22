2023 Elections Top Stories

INEC Resumes Collation Of Abia, Enugu Guber Poll Results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the suspended collation of Abia and Enugu states governorship election results will continue Wednesday.

The commission suspended the result collation in the two states on Monday following controversies over results from Obingwa in Abia State and Nkanu East in Enugu State.

INEC in a statement issued by the National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, said the review has been concluded, adding, “the collation of results for the governorship election in both Abia and Enugu states will continue today 22nd March 2023.

“The commission appreciates the patience and understanding of the people of both states as we conclude the collation processes.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

