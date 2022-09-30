INEC says missing staff found dead

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said its staff Duruocha Osita Joel, who was declared missing on September 28, has been found.

The Commission, however, said Duruocha’s dead body was dumped by unknown persons along Isu-Aniocha-Urum road in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

INEC National Commissioner Festus Okoye, in a statement, said the body of their late staff, a principal executive officer II on grade level 10, has been evacuated and deposited in the morgue, by the police and other staff of the Commission.

“The police and other security agencies have commenced an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to Duruocha’s disappearance and eventual death,” Okoye added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...