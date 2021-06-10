News

INEC: Senate moves to confirm Onochie, others

Despite the opposition of the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, to her nomination, the Senate, yesterday, commenced a move to confirm President Muhammadu Buhari’s social media aide, Lauretta Onochie, alongside others as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Commissioners. Abaribe had kicked against the inclusion of Onochie among the six nominees to be screened and confirmed by the Upper legislative chamber for appointment as INEC’s commissioners. President Muhammadu Buhari had, on October 12, 2020, nominated Onochie from Delta State, Prof. Muhammad Sani Kallah (Katsina), Prof. Kunle Cornelius Ajayi (Ekiti), Saidu Babura Ahmad (Jigawa), Prof. Sani Muhammad Adam (North Central) and Dr. Baba Bila representing North East.

