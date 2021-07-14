INEC: Senate rejects Lauretta Onochie

The Senate, yesterday, rejected the nomination of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Mrs Lauretta Onochie, as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The Senate also rejected Sani Mohammed Adam’s nomination as the National Commissioner of INEC representing North Central.

However, the Senate Committee on INEC was mandated to carry out further legislative work on Adam’s nomination and report back in two weeks. Onochie’s nomination for INEC appointment by President Buhari, attracted wide outrage from within and outside Nigeria, as she was said to be a card-carrying member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Although the Committee on INEC acknowledged receipt of several petitions against Onochie’s nomination, the Senate, however, rejected her on the ground of Federal Character principles.

The Committee had observed and recommended that there was already a National Commissioner of INEC from Delta State, Barr. Mary Agbamuche- Mbu, which would not allow another appoint ment to be made to INEC from Delta State. While presenting the report of the Senate Committee on INEC, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya, said that they rejected Onochie in strict adherence to the Federal Character principles as is enshrined in Section 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“Her nomination violated the Federal Character principles and national unity. Other sections of the country have also presented petition against her nomination. “In 2016, we confirmed a national commissioner from Delta State, Mrs. May Mbu and confirming Lauretta from the same Delta State will violate the Federal Character,” Gaiya said. He also disclosed that the petitions against Lauretta Onochie were against the backdrop of her involvement in politics and alleged membership of the ruling party. “In the case of Ms. Lauretta Onochie’s nomination, having studied her Curriculum Vitae and other relevant documents, followed by exhaustive interaction around the petitions against her nomination which she responded to accordingly, including attesting that she is not a registered member of any political party,” Gaya said.

According to the lawmaker, the Committee bound by the provisions of Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as Amendment) on Federal Character Principle, refused to recommend Onochie for confirmation.

“Therefore, based on the provisions of Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as Amended) on Federal Character Principle as earlier stated, and in order for the Committee and the Senate to achieve fairness to other states and political zones in the country, the Committee is unable to recommend Ms. Lauretta Onochie for confirmation as a National Electoral Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission,” he explained. In his comment on some of the nominees, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said that Prof. Sani Muhammad Adam’s nomination needed more legislative action. On the controversy trailing Onochie’s nomination, Lawan said that the Committee was unable to forward her name for confirmation, and that she would not be approved for appointment. Onochie, had, during her screening alongside five other nominees for the INEC job, told the lawmakers that she was no longer a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The other nominees whose appointments were approved as National Commissioners are: Professor Muhammad Sani Kallah (Katsina); Professor Kunle Cornelius Ajayi (Ekiti), Saidu Babura Ahmad (Jigawa) and Dr Baba Bila (Northeast).

