INEC should work more for physically challenged Nigerians –Omosah

Melody Omosah is a Deputy Director in the Edo State Ministry of Justice. He is also the Executive Director for Network for the Advancement of People With Visible Disabilities (NAPVID), an organisation that caters for people living with visible disabilities. In this interview with FRANCIS OGBUAGU, he bared his mind on issues confronting people living with visible disabilities as well as the challenges he faced to get education. Excerpts:

What advice do you have for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in its efforts to cater for the needs of people with visual impairment ahead of the forthcoming general elections?

Interestingly, I have been working with INEC since 2016 to make sure that people living with visual impairment are made to be part of the electoral process. My group, NAPVID and other sister organisations under the umbrella of the “Access Disabilities Votes Matter” have pushed for inclusiveness for persons living with disabilities in the electoral process. We have achieved some gains, including the use of a braille guide for our members during elections. Interestingly, I was the one that designed the braille guide being used now; it has been deployed in a number of states and was used during the 2919 general elections. We have pushed for pictorial instructions to guide persons with hearing impairment. We are working on modalities for inclusion of infographic, pictorial illustration in electoral materials for those with hearing impairment. Also, we are working for the provision of magnifying glasses, we are in talks with INEC so that people with disabilities will be able to have physical access to Polling Units on election day. They have to do more work to make the public schools used to be accessible to those in wheelchairs. They should make sure that a braille guide is available so that those with visual impairment can participate. They should sensitise the public ahead of time so that persons with disabilities can know the efforts INEC is making to accommodate them ahead of the election day, that is where voters’ education comes from. Despite these, where we have challenges are from the political parties who should create a level playing ground for participation by those with visible disabilities, even to be voted for as governors or members of the state Houses of Assembly, though the process of choosing the candidates is now over. I am saying that parties should create space for people with disabilities to participate.

As an advocate for the inclusiveness of those living with visual impairment, how far have you gone in making sure that such people are not schemed out of the electoral processes?

Across all levels of governance, we want to ensure that those with visual impairment are accommodated. We’re looking forward to a governance structure that accommodates everybody, especially those that are traditionally marginalised. One of the ways we are looking at is by having a legal framework; a law where the rights of persons living with disabilities are protected. Today, the law is there at the federal level, thirteen states already have domesticated it. Edo State is about joining the league of such states that protect the rights of persons living with disabilities. The Edo State House of Assembly has passed an executive bill. All we are waiting for is for the governor to assent to the bill. Having the law is the first thing, and then you can know that your right is protected. All we are asking is that education is a right of persons living with disabilities. We are pleading with Mr. Godwin Obaseki to conclude the process he has started by assenting to the bill. Once the governor gives his assent to the bill, we are good to go.

Finally, what is your advice to the government at all levels?

Governments at all levels should think inclusiveness. In NAPVID we have a responsibility to fight for the rights of persons living with disabilities; the government should have an agenda to include persons with disabilities in their programmes and policies. There must be people with disabilities in the various MDAs, whether it is in health, education, or whatever, there must be a deliberate attempt to include those with disabilities. Even in construction of roads, do our roads have rams? What about devices for those with physical disabilities? Are there elevators? Government must employ them not just as special advisers to government on disabilities matters, but also in key areas, they can head parastatals or departments. Just like we talk about Women and Youths,we should talk about persons with disabilities ,they should be able to sit at the exco and tell you what is good for people with disabilities. Not just to decide for them,the best way you can decide for them is to have them be part of the decision. Indeed, there can be nothing about us without us. If it is for us,we must be part of it.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...