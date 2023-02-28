INEC shouldn’t tamper with people’s will – SMBLF

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) yesterday warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to tamper with the results of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, but to allow the will of Nigerians as expressed through their votes prevail in the interest of peace and stability.

The forum expressed concern over the nontransmission of the results of the elections held on Saturday to the dedicated portal, after the collation of the results at the various polling units across the country.

SMBLF urged INEC to let the choice of the people stand as anything short of that would be tantamount to a betrayal of the trust and confidence the people had reposed on the electoral umpire.

The forum said given the several reports of polling officers having challenges with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) device, the delay in upholding the results and excuses of server hitches, INEC failed to adhere to critical provisions of the amended Electoral Act, 2022.

