INEC: Solutions found for fuel, naira crisis

…says Feb., March polls hold

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has assured Nigerians that despite the scarcity of fuel and cash crunch, the general election scheduled for February and March would hold as scheduled. Yakubu made this clarification yesterday when he briefed the cabinet mem-bers at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The INEC chair, who spoke to newsmen after briefing the Council, also gave the assurance that the Commission had found ways around the two challenges of fuel scarcity and cash crunch, which had initially threatened the oncoming polls. Yakubu, who explained that his briefing of the Council was statutory, also disclosed that a follow-up meeting with the Council of State would hold tomorrow. His words: “It is a general briefing in keeping with the tradition that on the eve of major elections, general election in particular, the Commission is invited to brief Council. It is also invited to brief the Council of State.

The briefing for the Council of State is going to take place on Friday, 10th. So, basically, it’s about the readiness of the Commission to conduct the elections. “I can tell you two of these challenges quickly: The first one is availability of petroleum products. We had a meeting with the National Union of Road Transport Workers and they raised that as an issue of concern. Immediately after that meeting, we interfaced with the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and, right now, there is a technical committee working. “The idea is for them to avail us the use of their over 900 land mega stations as well as floating mega stations nationwide, for the purpose of stocking products to ensure that the Commission doesn’t suffer any encumbrances in movement of personnel and materials for the election.

“The second one is the currency issue. Again, we had an engagement yesterday with the Governor of the Central Bank and he assured us that the Commission will not suffer any encumbrances on that score. “Fortunately, all our accounts, national and state, are held by the apex bank. So we raised those challenges and we have found a solution. So, be rest assured that the election will hold as scheduled on the 25th of February for national and on the 11th of March for the state election.”

