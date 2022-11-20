INEC suffered huge loss in recent attacks, says REC, Ijalaye

Against the backdrop of apprehension caused by the recent attacks on offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), around the country, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ogun State, Mr. Olaniyi Ijalaye, whose state was terribly hit by arsonists spoke to BIYI ADEGOROYE about the gravity of the attacks and expressed worries over their possible impacts on the forthcoming elections

What was the level of damage of the recent attacks on the office of the Independent Electoral Commission in Ogun State?

The disaster was quite colossal. It happened that in the wee hours of the 10th of this month, November, precisely around 10 pm. Some arsonists visited our Abeokuta South Local Government office and set the place ablaze. One of our guides was at the premises, at that time, unknown to them and tried to alert the electoral officer who is boss, who in turn alerted us.

Immediately, we called the Commissioner of Police, and the also fire brigade who mobilised to site. We really say a big thank you to both institutions. They salvaged whatever they could salvage at the end of the day, but the reality was that the place has been set on fire, and the damage was quite colossal.

Like I said, part of the building gave way, and a substantial part of the roof was also ripped off. Many of the Commission’s properties were equally destroyed; ballot boxes and other vital documents were destroyed. Voting cubicles were destroyed; eight generators were burnt; seven fire extinguishers were burnt; election maps were burnt; official stamps and bags for our officers were burnt, and also a total of 65,699 PVCs were destroyed.

We couldn’t get the location until the following morning, and when we got there we inspected the place and also the Commissioner of Police, the SSS, Civil Defense all of them came and we inspected the building together, and they have given us assurance that they would get to the root of the matter, and that they would redouble efforts concerning the security of the premises and all our other locations in the state.

Is there any hope to replace the burnt PVCs?

I am using this medium to let our people know that we’re currently working on the destroyed PVCs and I can assure the good people of the state that they will be replaced in due course, in another month or so. We are doing the collation now, and we would send the collation to the Commission in Abuja, and I can assure you that they will be replaced.

So I am using this medium to appeal to the good people of the state to please come out and collect their PVCs; they are in all our locations and without the PVC they cannot vote. That is why we have the incident that happened in Abeokuta South.

Let me also state that we have relocated that office, because all the officers there cannot use that premises for now, it was destroyed beyond usage. We have moved those staff there to our Oke-Ilewo office, that is where Abeokuta South is currently located.

How many people have been arrested in connection with the attacks? Given the fact that these attacks have occurred in about 20 areas in the last two months, don’t you think it will impact negatively on the elections?

Of course, it would have an impact, negative impacts on the elections because many properties are being destroyed and we need to perform our responsibilities, such destroyed items have to be replaced. It comes at a cost, and then it destabilises or sets back the Commission, because we need to work on these issues.

What the Commission has been looking into it so far, is having synergy and collaborations with the security agencies. Like I said it is a setback to the commission but we are on top of the situation, because we have a mandate to deliver on the elections come 2023. So we solicit the cooperation of the citizens of the state in particular and Nigeria in general to keep the peace and avoid violence of every sort.

And the fact that now that the parties have commenced campaign, we must state clearly that they should consign themselves to issue-based campaigns because that will reduce violence to the barest minimum. And the political parties need to educate their followers not to put violence and hate speech on the front burner. With this we should be able to have a rancor-free election come 2023.

The verification of names and distribution of PVCs are ongoing in all the states, how reliable are this process, especially since it is limited to ward levels as against polling units?

It is reliable. You know that is the guideline and rules are to be followed. The position is that the Electoral Act has enjoined us to place the voter’s register at thelocations and that is the position of the law and it will last for one-week, and then it will be displayed at the local government areas from 19 to 25th of November.

So our action is in strict compliance with the provisions of the Act. We want to employ all registrants to go there and verify their names and particulars and those who have objections should raise them and these would be addressed.

You refer to the Electoral Act, to what extent do you think this legal instrument and its provisions would increase confidence in the elections?

You see, the Act is one of the greatest achievements of this present administration, and in my considered opinion, it has greatly enhanced the confidence of would-be voters and registrants. Because the Electoral Act is as it is today electronically driven and more or less devoid of human interventions.

So the way it goes is that the equipment to be used for the election- BVAS- has two components, it captures not only the picture of the registrants but also their biometrics, and if you have a set of twins, no matter how identical they are, their biometrics would differ. So it brings more confidence to the system.

Not only that, when elections are conducted, like it done used in the Osun State election where I was a participant, the way it works is that as soon as possible the officer at the polling unit would tell the registrants there that these are the names to be complied on that day. If there are 100 names on the register, he would display that these are the names on that register. And those 100 names would first be accredited and thereafter would be allowed to vote.

In other words, you cannot have more than 100 persons voting at the unit in that election. Now when the voting is done and concluded, the result is transmitted to INEC depository in Abuja immediately. Thereafter, manual computation will now be brought to our collation centres where we could collate results, and like it happened in Osun it was the exact figure that was transmitted to Abuja that is reflected. So it brings more confidence to the process.

Besides toxic campaigns, how is INEC coping with post-primaries litigations, especially when the Commission is joined as co-defendant?

It is equally a matter of concern. With due respect to the political parties, the level of internal cohesion leaves much to be considered. There is a consensus of opinion that intra-party issues should be solved internally. But that seems not to be the case.

Right now throughout the country, we have over 600 court cases, and in Ogun State we have the highest number of pre-election cases. As I speak with you we have 72 court cases in Ogun State alone. Most of these cases are intra-party issues, members of the party fighting for the soul of the party, and it comes with different factions.

Some of the members would go to court and the others would file for appeal and the commission is joined as codefendants and has to appear in court. So these are the issues. It is a bit distracting to the commission, but since it is the position of the law, we have to comply with it.

Over 90 million people have registered for this election. How easy would it be for INEC to handle this in view of our geography, security and other logistic issues?

Besides, America is rounding off its midterm election. There was no election related violence. What can Nigeria learn from such?

We have mentioned a bit of it here. I think we need to be more tolerant of one another as Nigerians. Number two is that we should try to play by the rules. If we do play by the rules we will get there.

Yes, America had a peaceful election, but we must recognize the fact that they have been around for over 300 years or so and they had their teething problems.

We too have to appreciate the fact that violence in whatever form has no place in any polity. It is dangerous because there is no need to lose any human life or maim anyone because of political interest.

So our politicians should develop spirit of sportsmanship, practice inclusive internal politics processes in conformity with the laws of the land. That way most of their issues can be resolved internally within their political structures. That will help a lot to ensure that we do not go into election in violence.

Regarding the logistics and security associated with reaching over 90 million people, I think without praising ourselves, I need to let you know that the number of registered voters in Nigeria is more than that of 14 West African countries put together.

It tells you that the Commission in doing a good job and it is will to the task. We will deliver on our mandate and everything is on course. We have been

distributing non-sensitive materials to all our outlets in all the states and we are waiting for the delivery of the sensitive ones at the appropriate time, and we are confident that we will deliver on our mandate, and do our very best

