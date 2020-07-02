News

INEC suspends fresh voters’ registration ahead of Ondo governorship polls

…as APC aspirant canvasses direct primaries

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday suspended Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State.
Besides, INEDC said it would not distribute Permanent Voters Card (PVCs), transfer of registration and replacement of lost or defaced PVC in the state before the governorship poll.
INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Ambassador Rufus Akeju disclosed this yesterday while addressing newsmen in Akure, Ondo State capital on the publication of “Notice of Election.”
Akeju predicated the commission’s decision on the ravaging COVID -19 pandemic while emphasizing that the decision would mitigate the new challenge being posed by the deadly virus.
He said: “It is extremely important for me to inform you that the Commission has suspended the Continuous Voter Registration exercise and the implication is that the window of opportunity for new registrants to register, distribution of Permanent Voter Cards, transfer of registration and replacement of lost or defaced PVCs ‘etc has been shut for the meantime owing to the ravaging pandemic.
“Before I conclude, it is pertinent for me to remind you once agaIn about the registration status of the state as follows: (i) No of Registered Voters 1,822 346; (ii) No of PVCs collected 1,478,460 and (iii) No of uncollected PVCs 372, 888.”
Meanwhile, a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Chief Olayide Owolabi Adelami, has canvassed direct primaries as panacea for the party’s victory to in the October governorship election.
Adelami, who retired from National Assembly as Deputy Clerk said the exit of some persons from the party had brought unity into the party.
Adelami said: “Ondo state is yearning for something new, something novel. If you look at the history of Ondo State you will find out this is not the first time. Remember Baba Ajasin, who was a renowned teacher and technocrat, Baba Adefarati, a renowned teacher and a technocrat, they all performed well.
“Like I said, the first thing is to come to Ondo State to maintain party cohesion. Number two, the numerous disenchanted, near hopeless youths roaming the streets. We have so many of them in Ondo State who have been carrying their certificates for the past five, six years looking for jobs that are not there.
“I’m coming to Ondo State to engage our teeming youths. They must work, they are the asset of Ondo State and I value them so much. They are going to take priority in the projects I’m going to execute in Ondo State.”

