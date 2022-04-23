News Top Stories

INEC suspends voter registration in 3 states over insecurity

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has suspended continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise in three states due to growing spate of insecurity. According to the commission, the affected states are Imo, Kaduna and Anambra. This is coming just as INEC also disclosed that only 14 out of 18 registered political parties have given it notices and schedules for the conduct of primaries ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

INEC’s Chairman, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu made these disclosures on Friday at a meeting with resident electoral commissioners (RECs), adding that the exercise was suspended in all the 54 additional centres in Imo State, after the attack on registration centres in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area. Yakubu said, “The exercise is now restricted to our state and local government offices except Ihitte Uboma, Njaba and Osu where the exercise has been suspended for the time being. “Similarly, based on the urgency of the situation in Anambra State, the CVR has been suspended in all the 42 additional centres and confined to our state and Local Government offices except Nnewi South and Ogbaru LGAs where the exercise has also been temporarily suspended.

“Furthermore, in Kaduna State, the exercise has been suspended in Jema’a and Kaura as well large areas of Birnin Gwari and Giwa on account of insecurity in the four LGAs. “In addition, two of our staff were abducted by bandits but later released in Isa LGA of Sokoto State while on voter registration duty.” He said INEC will keep monitoring and reviewing the situation nationwide just as he also assured that the commission would continue to ensure the protection and security of its staff and registrants. Yakubu added that despite the security challenges, the commission is resolute in its determination to conduct the 2023 general election as scheduled.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lawan condemns those pushing for disintegration of Nigeria

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani, Katsina

The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan Ibrahim has condemned people that are advocating for the disintegration of Nigeria.   “Some disgruntled elements are advocating for the country to be disintegrated based of some of their fake claims that the nation has failed,” he said.   Lawan issued the condemnation during the presentation ceremony of vehicles, […]
News

Syrian President, wife recover from COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma have recovered from COVID-19 and have tested negative for the disease, the Syrian presidency said on Tuesday. “After the end of the quarantine period, symptoms of COVID-19 and negative PCR results, President Bashar al-Assad and Mrs Asma al-Assad have resumed their work normally,” the presidency […]
News Top Stories

FG to go after alleged sponsors of violence in North

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, ABUJA

The Federal Government may have concluded plans to isolate and bring to justice alleged sponsors of insecurity in some parts of the North, investigations by New Telegraph have revealed.   Reports over the weekend had alleged plots by two governors from the North, among other highly-placed politicians, to foist a regime of fear and uncertainty […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica