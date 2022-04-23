INEC suspends voter registration in 3 states over insecurity

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has suspended continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise in three states due to growing spate of insecurity. According to the commission, the affected states are Imo, Kaduna and Anambra. This is coming just as INEC also disclosed that only 14 out of 18 registered political parties have given it notices and schedules for the conduct of primaries ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

INEC’s Chairman, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu made these disclosures on Friday at a meeting with resident electoral commissioners (RECs), adding that the exercise was suspended in all the 54 additional centres in Imo State, after the attack on registration centres in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area. Yakubu said, “The exercise is now restricted to our state and local government offices except Ihitte Uboma, Njaba and Osu where the exercise has been suspended for the time being. “Similarly, based on the urgency of the situation in Anambra State, the CVR has been suspended in all the 42 additional centres and confined to our state and Local Government offices except Nnewi South and Ogbaru LGAs where the exercise has also been temporarily suspended.

“Furthermore, in Kaduna State, the exercise has been suspended in Jema’a and Kaura as well large areas of Birnin Gwari and Giwa on account of insecurity in the four LGAs. “In addition, two of our staff were abducted by bandits but later released in Isa LGA of Sokoto State while on voter registration duty.” He said INEC will keep monitoring and reviewing the situation nationwide just as he also assured that the commission would continue to ensure the protection and security of its staff and registrants. Yakubu added that despite the security challenges, the commission is resolute in its determination to conduct the 2023 general election as scheduled.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...