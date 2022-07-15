INEC suspends voter registration in Igboeze North

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended its ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, following an attack by gunmen. INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, in a statement said the commission was informed of attack on its officials involved in CVR exercise at Community Primary School, Umuopu in Umuozzi Ward 19 of Igboeze North Local Government Area, in the afternoon of Wednesday, July 13. Okoye stated that the gunmen fired sporadically into the air to dis-perse registrants and registration officials, adding that; “In the ensuing stampede, one of our staff sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in a hospital. “However, two voter registration machines and personal items of the staff such as cell phones were lost.”

