INEC suspends voter registration in Igboeze North

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended its ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, following an attack by gunmen. INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, in a statement said the commission was informed of attack on its officials involved in CVR exercise at Community Primary School, Umuopu in Umuozzi Ward 19 of Igboeze North Local Government Area, in the afternoon of Wednesday, July 13. Okoye stated that the gunmen fired sporadically into the air to dis-perse registrants and registration officials, adding that; “In the ensuing stampede, one of our staff sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in a hospital. “However, two voter registration machines and personal items of the staff such as cell phones were lost.”
Related Articles
Optimism is the Key to Overcoming Challenges per Onyi Odunukwe
The world has faced perhaps one of the biggest roadblocks in recent times, the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Onyi Odunukwe, this has been a real test of human optimism and willingness to find the good in the most challenging times. Pessimism comes easy, says Odunukwe. Most people result in negative thinking, which is often fueled […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Be proactive in handling security issues, Obi tells FG
Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has called on the Federal Government to be more proactive in handling security issues. Obi, one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed shock at the recent terror attacks on Kaduna airport and on Abuja-Kaduna-bound train where several persons were reportedly abducted. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Dangote disburses scholarship fund in Kogi
Dangote Coal Limited in Kogi State has disbursed its yearly scholarship fund to beneficiaries in the various host communities in the state. The disbursement was done at a ceremony attended by top traditional leaders, government officials, Dangote Coal staff and members of the communities. Most of those who attended the ceremony at the weekend, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)