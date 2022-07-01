INEC: The challenge of maximum utilisation of CVR extension

O n Tuesday, 21st June 2022, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon. Aishatu Dukku, announced that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has extended the duration of the Continued Voter Registration exercise, CVR, for 60 days. For the millions of qualified but unregistered Nigerian voters especially in the entire Southern Nigeria, this was a welcome development.

However, to dispassionate analysts and followers of Nigerian politics, this extension in the duration of CVR exercise, though good, was not enough. More needed to be done to achieve maximum utilisation of the extension. Prior to the advent of the Electoral Act 2022, the Nigerian electorate has been patently notorious for voter apathy. This arose from the flaws in the Nigerian electoral system which was so crude and manual that votes never counted.

The improvements in the 2022 Electoral Act which introduced bi-modal voter accreditation system, BVAS; the electronic transmission of election results directly from the polling units; and the clauses that sanitized political parties’ primaries re-awakened the interests of Nigerians in the electoral system. That this re-awakening, though massive, came late was obvious, hence the frenzy generated by a large constituency of the hitherto torpid Nigerian electorate scrambling to hone their franchise in readiness for the 2023 general elections in which the votes would likely count.

The stampedes created by the overflow of prospective voters seeking registration as witnessed mostly in voters registration points have overawed INEC and exposed the electoral umpire’s unpreparedness. In Ebonyi, Lagos, Enugu, Anambra and Benue states as well as the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and elsewhere, the story is the same. Prospective voters have spent days at voter registration points to no avail. INEC officials allegedly introduced illegal registration charges which some people, especially some people, were willing to pay in order to get registered. In some areas in Abakaliki, Enugu, Lagos and Onitsha, the number of registration machines were drastically reduced even as surges of intending registrants were witnessed.

Alarmed by these contradictions of INEC, intending registrants poured out to the streets of Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi states and elsewhere to peacefully protest their frustrations by INEC. From all indications, it was the bedlam that attended this chaotic handling of the continuous voters registration exercise in the face of the re-awakening effects of Electoral Act 2022 that moved the House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters to summon the Independent National Electoral Commission. The result of that interface was the 60-day extension of the continuous voters registration exercise in the hope that all prospective registrants would have been effectively registered at the end of that window period. The euphoria that greeted the 60-day extension of the continuous voters registration exercise shows that the Nigerian electorate really needed it.

Amidst the euphoria, it is pertinent to note that granting the extension is one good thing, while the maximum utilisation of the extension is another better thing. At best, the extension is just like a blank cheque which on its own cannot suffice. Whatever the Independent National Electoral Commission fills in the extension will be the actual donation in the cheque; and that is what Nigeria through her electoral system will cash. This is enough to say that the maximum utilisation of the CVR extension is solely dependent on the Independent National Electoral Commission.

At this juncture, it is pertinent to state that the 2023 general elections have crucial implications for the corporate existence of the Nigerian federation; and so, demands painstaking attention from INEC and other critical stakeholders in the electoral system especially, the Nigerian electorate. It is therefore imperative that the electoral umpire should endeavour to maximize this special window of continuous voters’ registration exercise extension by ensuring that every Nigerian who has attained the age of franchise but is yet to register as a voter gets registered.

A critical study of the issues arising from the ongoing continuous voters registration exercise show that to achieve the lofty objective of registering all qualified voters which informed the 60-day CVR extension, INEC must do a number of things.

The first thing that INEC must do is to provide more registration machines at registration points and even create more registration points to enable intending registrants to easily access the registration points. As a runner up to the provision of more registration machines, INEC should engage ad hoc voters’ registration staff and even call for volunteers to help in the registration exercise.

Ancillary duties which can be performed through internet portals like transfer of voters cards and review of voters’ information which could be handled through relevant portals should be laid off the shoulders of those handling the registration. Rather than cluster up their schedules with such menial duties, the relevant portals should be wired for efficiency to allow registration officers ample time to handle the more critical duties of registration. Finally, INEC should also review the method of distributing the permanent voter’s cards to their owners so as to ensure that the cards seamlessly get to their respective owners on time.

