INEC threatens to arrest, prosecute vote buyers

Ahead of the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States on September 19 and October 10 respectively, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned vote buyers, threatening that it will arrest and prosecute anyone found buying votes during the elections. INEC National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mr. Festus Okoye gave the warning at a one-day sensitisation forum for journalists in Benin, the Edo State capital, where he said that there would be security personnel at each voting centre to ensure strict compliance with the directive.

“We will work closely with security agencies to arrest threats and degrade acts of violence during the elections,” he said, noting that there was no alternative to peaceful conduct of Edo and Ondo governorship elections on September 19 and October 10 respectively.
He said the governorship elections were end of tenure elections with strict and immovable constitutional and legal timelines, even as Okoye enjoined stakeholders to go about their activities in a manner that would not jeopardise the conduct of the elections.

He added: “There is no alternative to the peaceful conduct of these elections as the alternative will leave the people of the two states with a constitutional crisis that may be difficult to resolve. Both elections are also being conducted in difficult circumstances. “Political parties and all the critical stakeholders in the electoral process must see the conduct of the elections as a national project that must be executed in strict compliance with all the safety protocols.”

