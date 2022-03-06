INEC timetable: Implications for political parties

The 2023 election timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on February 26 gave political parties and aspirants less than two months to prepare for their primaries. ONYEKACHI EZE examines the implications of this to those concerned

Perhaps, the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not envisage the problem it has created for the party when it opted to shift the APC national convention from February 26 to March 26. If the convention holds on that day, the party is expected to assemble its delegates in less than two months for the election of the presidential candidate.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had, on February 26, fixed between April 4 and June 3 for political parties wishing to field candidate for the 2023 presidential election to elect their candidates.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu at a press conference announcing the timetable and schedule for the elections, warned that “Any political party that operates outside the timelines provided by the commission with respect to party primaries will not be expected to submit the name of their candidate(s) to the commission.

“In particular, the Electoral Act provides strict timelines for the implementation of electoral activities based on the date of the general election. “Under the law, there are critical time bound activities from the publication of notice of election to the conduct of polls which form the timetable and schedule of activities for elections.” He enjoined all political parties “to comply with the timetable and schedule of activities released by the commission.”

In the previous elections, political parties held their presidential primaries in December preceding the election year. But Clause 29(1) of the new Electoral Act, which will be used in the conduct of the 2023 general elections gives political parties 180 days before the election, to conduct their primaries and submit list of candidates to INEC.

Also, Clause 94 allows for early commencement of the campaign, which is 150 days to the election day and end 24 hours before the election. Bringing the presidential primary forward may have put the 18 registered political parties and the aspirants in a quandary. Some people nursing presidential ambition said they are still consulting.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo whom many believed is nursing presidential ambition is yet to publicly declare his interest. As a matter of fact, apart from APC National Leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ebonyi State governor David Umahi and former Imo State governor Senator Rochas Okorocha who have declared interest after visiting President Muhammadu Buhari, other aspirants are waiting for the party’s national convention.

The situation is not different in the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The few who declared are former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki, Sokoto State governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, former President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and Dele Momodu, a journalist and publisher. Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday, stepped up his consultations when he met with House of Representatives and Senate caucuses of the PDP. Atiku told the lawmakers that the victory of the party depended on the candidate it produced at the primary.

“That is why we must choose those that can easily win at the secondary election. “This time more than ever before, we need a leader with verse experience who will fight for the people and president who can bring this country to- gether. I guarantee you that I have what it will take to be that kind of president.

“I have experience at the highest and lowest levels. As the vice president of Nigeria, I ensure many progressive and national transformations and constitutional law. As a businessman, I have solved grassroots problems and provided jobs for thousands of people.

“When we get to power I want to work in harmony with the National Assembly and protect constitutional independence and freedom. Most of the changes we want to bring require constitutional adjustment and that cannot happen without cooperation with the national assembly.

“I have the mental and physical energy to serve our party to the fullest. Above all, it is my passion for the progress of this country that drives my quest for the presidency of this country. “Since the last election, we have built an even better support base in this country, Nigerians have more reasons to vote for us now.

The momentum has been built already, we should not let them down. I have received numerous calls from well-meaning Nigerian groups and individually asking me to contest again. That is why I feel even more confident that this time around victory is ours not mine only.

“This is the last chance for this country to get it right. Any failure to elect the right leaders now means Nigeria is doomed. That is why this election is not for us or our personal interest, it is about salvaging the country and I want to seek your support to help me do that

“We owe a debt to this nation, despite all abilities we have, I feel unfulfilled when I sit back and see how Nigerians travel to have to assess to basic life requirements. Nigerians are in desperate need of us and that is why we have to offer them the best. “We are in one of the trying times in our history as a country.

With the increase in poverty, joblessness, insecurity, inflation, economic recession and serious division, there has never been a time when Nigeria needs credible leadership than now. “PDP is in a better position to offer Nigerians that desirable and competent leadership.

That is what I want to offer, I want to offer solution to our problems, but we have to do it together.” PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba assured that the party would comply with the new INEC timetable. Ologunagba stated that PDP “will at the appropriate time, within the time limit stipulated by law, do the needful by producing its candidates for elections.

“Since the INEC timetable and guidelines are in accordance with the law, we should obey it. All parties and stakeholders, all participants in the process must obey it.” National Secretary of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Agbo Gilbert Major, said political parties have no choice but to comply with the INEC’s timetable. According to him, “It is Nigeria first.

Nobody wants to begin to throw blames now but if we were to blame anybody, we will be blaming the president for not assenting to the electoral bill in good time to accommodate constitutional provisions that the election timetable must be released at least one year to an election.

“He wasn’t guided by that and when we were clamouring for the bill to be assented to, it never sounded like a serious thing to anybody. He is coming to assent to it now, about a month and a half behind schedule. This is what has given birth to this emergency timetable. “So in putting Nigeria first, we don’t have a choice.

This election has to hold but if you ask whether the right thing has been done at the right time, we will tell you no. We will deploy extra energy to ensure that we get it done.

“We will adhere to the limited time available; we are set. We have always been a grassroots party so we are ready even if you say the election is tomorrow we are prepared.” Nigerians are still worried why the Electoral Act recommended early party primaries for nomination of candidates.

Even before the Electoral Act 2022 Amendment Bill was signed into law, INEC had started implementing early party pray process. For instance, party primaries for the February 12, 2022 Area Council election in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was conducted in June last year.

INEC had complained of numerous litigations arising from primary elections. In 2019, the commission said it had to contend with over 809 cases pending in various courts across the country challenging the conduct of primaries by political parties for the 2019 general elections.

“This is clearly more than the total number of petitions currently before the various election petition tribunals nationwide challenging the outcome of the main elections,” the commission’s Chairman noted. Even after the main election and certificate of return issued, INEC said it was often compelled by court to withdraw same and issue to persons declared winners by the courts, and said it encountered 64 such cases in 2019. Perhaps, these could not have happened if there were enough time to handle post-primary election cases before the main election.

Prof. Kamilu Sani Fage of the Political Science Department, Bayero University, Kano (BUK) believed that the longer timeframe given to political parties in the new Electoral Act to conduct their primaries would enable them to settle their internal affairs before the main election.

He said: “At least, before the period, if there are any (primary) election challenges or litigations, they could be resolved before the election day. In Nigeria, hardly do we have elections that are concluded at the polls; people always contest the elections. “Number two advantage is that there will be sufficient time for the party’s candidates to be known by the electorates.”

The Director, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Idayt Hassan, believed the short period of time will make “the primaries to be less contentious. “In fact, the law should not have taken any serious candidate by surprise; they had the draft bill and were expected to study and project.

Two months is enough, the emphasis should be on calming frayed nerves after the primary and again they have enough time for it.” Fage, however, said there are some disadvantages in the timeframe, among which, according to him, is the heating up the polity for a longer time. He also argued that governance might be sacrificed in the altar of politics.

“Technically, the end of a government is on May 29, but all these months (preceding this date) nothing will be done. A lot of energy and resources will be channeled to campaigning; so, the government attention and resources would be diverted to electioneering rather than delivering the mandates of the people.

“Another thing is that it may heighten the politics of money; using the money for campaigns, inducements and the likes because the longer the people are involved in the process, some people will see it as a means to use the money for exercise,” he stated

