INEC to commissioners: Prioritise Nigeria first in your duties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has told the newly appointed commissioners to put Nigeria and Nigerians first in the discharge of their duties. Three National and one Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC), yesterday joined the commission to fill some existing vacancies.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who addressed the new appointees, charged them to abide by their oaths of office, to defend the choice made by Nigerians at the polls in all elections. Yakubustatedthatthecommission “must be strict in the application of the law, firm in handling the public trust bestowed on us and fair in our dealings with political parties and candidates.” Heurgedthenewcommissioners to continue to protect thesanctityof thevoteswithout which democratic election is meaningless. According to him, in addition to adherence to the provisions of the law, the success of the commission lies in the integrity of its election managers.

He added: “You are coming on board just 52 days to a major election in Anambra State. The election to choose a governor for the state is scheduled to hold on Saturday 6th November 2021. “All the 18 political parties in Nigeria are fielding candidates in the election and campaign has since commenced. Preparations for the election are at an advanced stage with many of the activities outlined in the timetable and schedule.”

