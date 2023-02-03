News

INEC to conduct mock accreditation in 6 Bauchi LGs

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said all arrangements have been concluded to conduct mock accreditation in six local government areas to test run the BVAS in the state. The Resident Elector al Commissioner, Alhaji Mohammed B. Nura, disclosed this during a one-day sensitization stakeholders’ forum meeting in Bauchi.

He said the exercise will commence on Saturday, February 4. According to the REC, the mock accreditation will be conducted in twelve polling units in six registration areas/wards across the three senatorial districts located in Bauchi, Darazo, Katagum, Ningi, Toro, and Zaki council areas respectively. Nura said the exercise will allow voters to confirm their eligibility to vote during the 2023 general election and INEC is inviting all stakeholders to witness the events. According to the REC; “As a critical stakeholder, you have a very important role to play to ensure that citizens/voters are well informed about the new technologies that will be deployed for the conduct of the 2023 elections.” He explained that the collection of the PVC has been extended to February 5 and the conduct of the elections will be predicted on the total number of PVCs collected, adding that PVC is the only guarantee that will allow the electorate into polling units to vote.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Tinubu v Osinbajo: 3 S’West govs in dilemma as Yoruba elders mull intervention

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Anayo Ezegwu

Yesterday’s formal declaration by Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo to succeed his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari, has put three state governors in the South-West in a tight spot, New Telegraph has learnt.   According to reliable sources within the party in the zone, the VP’s decision to throw his hat into the presidential ring, has unsettled […]
News

Alleged N109bn fraud: Court remands ex-AGF, Idris, in prison

Posted on Author Reporter

  …fixes July 27 to decide bail application Tunde Oyesina, Abuja An Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama Friday remanded the former Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, in prison custody over his alleged involvement  in the illegal diversion of public funds to the tune of about N109.4 billion. The remand followed his arraignment by […]
News

Babalola advocates upward review of retirement age for judges beyond 70

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Legal luminary and Founder of Afe Babalola University ABUAD in Ado-Ekiti, Chief Afe Babalola, (SAN) has called on stakeholders in the judiciary to make timely appropriate review in the nation’s judicial system without further delay. The Director, Corporate Information of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, (ABUAD), Mr Tunde Olofintila who disclosed this in a statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica