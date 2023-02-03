INEC to conduct mock accreditation in 6 Bauchi LGs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said all arrangements have been concluded to conduct mock accreditation in six local government areas to test run the BVAS in the state. The Resident Elector al Commissioner, Alhaji Mohammed B. Nura, disclosed this during a one-day sensitization stakeholders’ forum meeting in Bauchi.

He said the exercise will commence on Saturday, February 4. According to the REC, the mock accreditation will be conducted in twelve polling units in six registration areas/wards across the three senatorial districts located in Bauchi, Darazo, Katagum, Ningi, Toro, and Zaki council areas respectively. Nura said the exercise will allow voters to confirm their eligibility to vote during the 2023 general election and INEC is inviting all stakeholders to witness the events. According to the REC; “As a critical stakeholder, you have a very important role to play to ensure that citizens/voters are well informed about the new technologies that will be deployed for the conduct of the 2023 elections.” He explained that the collection of the PVC has been extended to February 5 and the conduct of the elections will be predicted on the total number of PVCs collected, adding that PVC is the only guarantee that will allow the electorate into polling units to vote.

