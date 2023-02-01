INEC to conduct mock accreditation to test-run B-VAS in Bauchi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said all arrangements and plans have been concluded to conduct mock accreditation to test run the B-VAS in the state. The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Mohammed B. Nura, said this during a one-day sensitisation stakeholders meeting, yesterday in Bauchi.

He noted that the commission is going out to conduct a test run of the B-VAS commencing from February 4. According to the REC, the Mock Accreditation will be conducted in twelve (12) polling units in six (6) Registration Areas/Wards across the three senatorial zones located in Bauchi, Darazo, Katagum, Ningi, Toro, and Zaki LGAs respectively.

