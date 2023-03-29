INEC To Conduct Rerun In Ebonyi Federal Constituency, 5 State Constituencies

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi State will hold supplementary elections in five State House of Assembly constituencies and one Federal Constituency in the state on 15th April.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, (REC) of the commission, Pauline Onyeka stated this in Abakaliki, the state capital on Wednesday.

She spoke during the presentation of certificates of return to the Governor-elect in the state, Chief Francis Nwifuru, his running mate, Patricia Obila, and state assembly members-elect in the state.

The event took place at the INEC state headquarters.

Onyeka noted that only 17 constituencies have their results announced and elections concluded out of 24.

She said 5 constituencies have inconclusive results while two constituencies have an issue that two commission is resolving.

“Only 17 members elect will receive their certificate out of 24 due to inconclusive. Two have issues to be corrected while elections were declared inconclusive in five state constituencies.

She noted that the election for Ezza North/Ishielu federal constituency was also declared inconclusive.

She noted that supplementary elections into the affected state constituencies will take place on 15th April.

Highlights of the occasion were the presentation of the certificate to the Governor-elect, Deputy Governor-elect, and House of Assembly members-elect.

The INEC National Electoral Commissioner, in charge of Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States, Kenneth Ukeagu.

