INEC to CSO: Don’t lament, get involved in democratic process

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on civil society organisations (CSOs) in the country to stop its lamentations, but wake up to participate in deepening the nation’s democracy. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a consultative meeting with civil society organisations (CSOs) yesterday in Abuja, said the country expects much from them, for the sensitisation and mobilisation of the citizens to register and vote in elections. Yakubu, who noted that a total of 8, 260,076 Nigerians have registered since the commission commenced its continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise in June last year, adding that the youth constituted a large percentage of the nation’s voter population. According to him, Nige-rians “should not simply lament, criticise and condemn, but should get involved for the good of our democracy.” He appreciated the role of civil society organisations in encouraging and mobilising eligible Nigerians who have not registered to do so.
Lagos APC Congress: Appeal C'ttee begins collection of petitions
The All Progressives Congress (APC) State Congress Appeal Committee for Lagos State yesterday appealed to all aggrieved members to first consider party's interest and not rock the boat because things didn't go their way. The Chairman, State Congress Appeal Committee, Fatima Umar, made the appeal at a special meeting with stakeholders at the party's secretariat
Ex-IGP: Zulum's one year compares with 8 years in office
The performance of Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, in one year, compares with the kind of achievements governors record in eight years, Mohammed Abubakar, former Inspector-General of Police, also President, Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), has said. The AANI is a nationwide umbrella body of former participants in the highly referred
Trump sows confusion with tweet urging 'vote by mail' in Florida
After weeks of railing against what he has claimed are the potential risks of voting by mail, President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged voters in at least one Republican state – Florida – to vote by any means. Trump, who is trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in polls, has repeatedly warned in recent
