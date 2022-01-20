INEC to CSO: Don’t lament, get involved in democratic process

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on civil society organisations (CSOs) in the country to stop its lamentations, but wake up to participate in deepening the nation’s democracy. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a consultative meeting with civil society organisations (CSOs) yesterday in Abuja, said the country expects much from them, for the sensitisation and mobilisation of the citizens to register and vote in elections. Yakubu, who noted that a total of 8, 260,076 Nigerians have registered since the commission commenced its continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise in June last year, adding that the youth constituted a large percentage of the nation’s voter population. According to him, Nige-rians “should not simply lament, criticise and condemn, but should get involved for the good of our democracy.” He appreciated the role of civil society organisations in encouraging and mobilising eligible Nigerians who have not registered to do so.

