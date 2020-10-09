INEC to electoral officials: Resist any temptation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it can’t afford to lower the standard it attained in the September 19 Edo governorship election. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in a message to the staff of the commission for this weekend’s Ondo State governorship election, urged the electoral officials to resist any form of temptation. Yakubu noted that the staff, “assisted by the security agencies and other critical stakeholders, did not spare any effort in ensuring the successful conduct of the election. “Clearly, Nigerians and friends of Nigeria are pleased with the outcome and we are encouraged by their commendations.”

He appealed to the staff to rise to the occasion and deliver a free, fair and credible process in Ondo State “in accordance with our established policy.” He reminded them that there is higher expectation in the Ondo State governorship.

“We must consolidate on our recent achievement and account for every single vote cast on 10th October in a transparent manner which will ensure that only the choice of the electorate prevails.

“I, therefore, implore all of you to resist any form of temptation and let your individual actions be guided by the extant laws and good conscience. “Always remember that any unethical action by one INEC official is capable of rubbing off on all of us. “Remain vigilant, principled and committed to the mission and vision of the commission,” the INEC Chairman advised.

