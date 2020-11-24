INEC to engage 5,305 adhoc staff for Bayelsa bye-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said a total of 5, 305 ad hoc staff would conduct the Bayelsa Central and West senatorial by-elections on December 5.

Acting Chairman, AVM Ahmed Muazu, at a stakeholders meeting in Yenagoa yesterday, said the election will hold in three Local Government Areas in Bayelsa Central and two in Bayelsa West.

According to the Acting Chairman, out of 418,109 registered voters in Bayelsa Central, about 395,554 collected their permanent voters cards (PVCs).

“In this regard, the commission will deploy a total of 3,589 election staff,” Muazu stated.

He added that 229,022 out of 234,649 registered voters in Bayelsa West collected their PVCs.

“The commission will deploy a total of 1,716 election staff. “The commission will activate and deploy the z-pads for the purposes of real time uploading of Forms EC8A (PollingUnitResults) usingthe INEC Result Viewing Portal. “We are committed to transparency and accountability in the electoral process and will keep upgrading the processes and procedures of the commission to achieve free, fair and safe elections,” he said.

Muazu noted that the by-elections will be the first major outing since the temporary exit of the Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and the other National Commissioners.

