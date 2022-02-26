INEC to hold extraordinary meeting on 2023 elections guidelines today

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will hold a meeting today over the implementation of the electoral bill 2022, this is sequel to President Muhammadu Buhari finally signing the electoral act amendment bill into law yesterday afternoon. INEC said given the tight timelines contained in the new law, it fully appreciates the importance of proceeding with their implementation in earnest. “Consequently, an extraordinary meeting of the Commission is scheduled for tomorrow Saturday 26th February 2022. Thereafter, a statement will be issued on the way forward,” the statement reads. Electronic transmission of election results is also part of the new provisions in the bill.
