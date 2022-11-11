INEC to ICCES: We must act fast on spate of attacks

*Says it identifies 50 attacks in 21 states

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called for urgent and decisive action by security agencies on the spate of physical attacks during political campaigns and rallies.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at an emergency meeting with members of Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) on Friday, said the Commission has so far tracked 50 incidents of such attacks in 21 states of the country and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“These unhappy occurrences are coming just a little over one month into the election campaign which is scheduled to last for about five months,” he said.

Prof. Yakubu expressed worry that if no urgent and decisive steps were taken, the attacks would intensify as the election date approaches.

“As we all know, a peaceful campaign heralds a peaceful election. We need to take decisive steps to stem the ugly trend,” he further demanded.

