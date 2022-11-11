News

INEC to ICCES: We must act fast on spate of attacks

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

*Says it identifies 50 attacks in 21 states

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called for urgent and decisive action by security agencies on the spate of physical attacks during political campaigns and rallies.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at an emergency meeting with members of Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) on Friday, said the Commission has so far tracked 50 incidents of such attacks in 21 states of the country and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“These unhappy occurrences are coming just a little over one month into the election campaign which is scheduled to last for about five months,” he said.

Prof. Yakubu expressed worry that if no urgent and decisive steps were taken, the attacks would intensify as the election date approaches.

“As we all know, a peaceful campaign heralds a peaceful election. We need to take decisive steps to stem the ugly trend,” he further demanded.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NACCIMA to partner China on establishment of industrial parks

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers Of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) John Udeagbala led a high-level delegation to the Chinese Consulate General in Lagos yesterday, where the idea of an industrial park was mooted. Udeagbala commended the Chinese Consulate for ensuring that the mutual relationship between Nigeria and China has been […]
News

2023: 102-year-old woman wants to succeed Buhari

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

The 102-year-old founder of the Voice for Senior Citizens of Nigeria, Mrs Nonye Josephine Ezeanyaeche, has expressed her interest in contesting the 2023 presidency. Ezeanyaeche is also called Living Legend. She stated this during a visit to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), saying she was ready to contest the position if the younger Nigerians are […]
News

CACOVID donates 150-bed isolation centre to Lagos

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Sanwo-Olu: We’ve lost 128 people to virus     T he private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has donated fully equipped 150-bed space isolation centre to the Lagos State Government.       The donation was in response to pleas by state governors and to strengthen the partnership with governments at all levels to help […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica