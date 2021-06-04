INEC to introduce new technology in 2023 polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it plans to introduce a number of technologies in the conduct of the 2023 general election as part of efforts to ensure transparency and credibility of the electoral process. The commission noted that though technology has been in use in the nation’s elections since 2015, such technologies need to be refreshed at regular intervals, hence the decision to introduce newer technologies. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a lecture he delivered at the 10th anniversary of Blueprint Newspapers in Abuja yesterday, said manual processes are prone to manipulations, human interventions and fraud. Yakubu, who was represented by Director of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Mr. Chidi Nwafor, said the commission’s decision to apply technology was to reduce human interference, ensure credibility in the electoral process as well as produce results in a timely manner.

