INEC to introduce new technology in 2023 polls

Posted on

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it plans to introduce a number of technologies in the conduct of the 2023 general election as part of efforts to ensure transparency and credibility of the electoral process. The commission noted that though technology has been in use in the nation’s elections since 2015, such technologies need to be refreshed at regular intervals, hence the decision to introduce newer technologies. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a lecture he delivered at the 10th anniversary of Blueprint Newspapers in Abuja yesterday, said manual processes are prone to manipulations, human interventions and fraud. Yakubu, who was represented by Director of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Mr. Chidi Nwafor, said the commission’s decision to apply technology was to reduce human interference, ensure credibility in the electoral process as well as produce results in a timely manner.

News

Report: Insurgents take hundreds hostage during raid on Borno town

Posted on

*Boko Haram fighters raid town in 20 trucks Jihadists in the restive north-east of Nigeria have taken hundreds of people hostage who had only recently returned home from refugee camps, after local government officials claimed their town was safe. More than 20 trucks of militants stormed into Kukawa town, in Borno State, on Tuesday night. The jihadists […]
News

Buhari meets Osinbajo, service chiefs ahead of London trip

Posted on

  President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the security chiefs ahead of his medical trip to London, UK. The service chiefs in attendance are Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Awwal Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff and Isiaka Amao, Chief of Air Staff. Also […]
News

COVID-19: Ogun receives 50,000 vaccine doses 

Posted on

The Ogun State government Monday evening received its portion of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal government. Governor Dapo Abiodun received the first batch of 50,000 out of the 100,000 doses of the vaccine at the governor’s office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital. According to the governor, the state was the first state […]

