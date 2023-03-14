INEC To LP: We’ll not hide any document from you

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) hasassuredthelegal team of the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, that it would make available any document that would assist in challenging the process and outcome of February 25 presidential election at the tribunal. The legal team, led by Dr Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) met with the management of the Commission yesterday, after previous efforts toinspect the materialsusedintheconduct of the election by the legal team had failed.

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, who addressed the team, said the Commission has nothing to hide; assuring that any documentfromanybodythat would assist them in the petition will be available to them. “There are two categories of documents: those that are in possession of the Headquarters of INEC, we will easily make these documents available to you. Specifically, the EC8Ds from the states and the ECD A, which is the collation at the national collection centre by the Commission itself, (and) the EC8E, the declaration (of result),” Yakubu said. He disclosed that there are a total of 39 documents, which he said would be given to the team “almost immediately.”

The INEC chairman stated that the Commission and the legal team would work outscheduleonhowtheteam could go to states for other documents at state level, and assured that the headquarters would “facilitate not just certification of documents, but also the inspection that you requested, for each of these documents. “The other one is accreditation data from the back end. This will also be made available to you.” Yakubu noted that the accreditation data covers over 176,000 polling units, and said the Commission would print them and certify them. He added that states’ Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in 36 states and Abuja would be notified of the legal team’s visit to make the documents available to it, “including access to inspection of any category of materials.”

“Let me reassure you again, whatever you require for the prosecution, we will make this information available. INEC has nothing to hide.” He disclosed that the Commission would hold virtual meeting with the RECs to discuss among other issues, theprovisionof certifiedtrue copies (CTCs) “not onlyto the Labour Party, but to all other litigants as well.” Head of the legal team, Uzoukwu, said the meeting became necessary because they’ve been denied access bytheCommissiontoinspect thematerialsusedintheconduct of the election. “We have 21 days to file a petition on behalf of our clients. Out of those 21 days we probably have about 10 days to go and up till now we have not received any documents. “WehavewrittentoINEC, requesting for documents. Apart from that, the Court of Appeal made an order on March 3, to INEC to release thosedocumentstous; butwe haven’t received any, hence we requested for a meeting with the chairman of the commission,” theSANnoted. Hethankedthechairman for the audience and the assurance, adding: “We believe that that will happen, and we are leaving here rest-assured that by the time we leave INEC premises, at least, we will leave with some documents, the rest can then come from tomorrow. “We are very much bothered and I made that point when we met with the chairman that not only that our clients are bothered and agitated, but also we members of the legal counsel are bothered, members of Labour Party are bothered, theirsupportersarebothered and restive. “Infact, it has taken a lotto calm them down to exercise patience that we are going to get the documents because the court of the land has ordered the documents to be given to us.” Chief spokesperson of Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign, Dr Tanko Yanusa, noted that Obidient Movement had threatened to mobilise its members to occupy INEC offices nationwide, if the Commission fails to allow the legal team access to the documents. Tanko stated that with the assurance of the INEC chairman, “we want to wait and see the responses of our legal team.

Like this: Like Loading...