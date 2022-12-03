INEC to meet NCC over seamless transmission of election results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, dismissed fears over transmission of election results from polling units in blind network spots during the 2023 general election. Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke with journalists in Lagos, said INEC would be meeting with the management of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to address mobile network issues that might affect transmission of election results from such polling units.

“INEC has identified blind spots but the commission and NCC will come up with measures to address the issue of connectivity, so that election results would be transmitted from the polling units, real time.” He added that Nigerians have nothing to worry over the effectiveness of electronic transmission of election results from the 176,856 polling units across the country during the 2023 elections, using the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS). On the issue of underage voters, Yakubu said the commission will sustain the clean-up of the voters’ register to curtail underage and ineligible voting. “We are making efforts to make sure that we eradicate underage and ineligible voting. That is why we threw the register open to all Nigerians.

The register is pasted at all the polling units and wards in all the 774 local government areas of Nigeria for clarity and objections by Nigerians. “We are now harvesting the claims and objections by Nigerians and will work on them. I am assuring you that we will continue with this exercise because the voters’ register is a national asset that Nigerians should be proud of,” he said. The INEC chairman, however, assured Nigerians that all registered voters will participate in the elections adding that “Those, who had Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) destroyed as a result of the recent attacks on our facilities will vote during the elections. We will reprint those cards, so that those affected can vote.” Yakubu, who also spoke on conduct of elections in violence prone areas, said INEC is working with the relevant security agencies on the issue. “Our responsibility is clearly cut out and that is to conduct the coming elections in all parts of the country. Presently, we are working with the security agencies to conduct the 2023 elections.

