INEC To Nigerians: Clear 2023 voters’ register

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cried out over poor collection of the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) across Delta State. The Commission therefore urged Nigerians to be involved in clearing of the voters’ register for creditable election to be achieved.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Rev. Monday Udoh Tom bemoaned the turnout of voters for the ongoing display of voters’ register for claims and objections as well as the collection of their cards. The REC, who inspected the display of voters’ register for claims and objections in several local governments across Delta North Senatorial district, yesterday lamented the poor outing from voters in the ongoing exercise.

He urged Nigerians to take the exercise as their own saying that the Commission needs the help of well-meaning Nigerians to reduce mistakes and errors in voters register for the 2023 elections. He expressed displeasure that thousands of uncollected voters’ cards were abandoned in INEC offices across the state.

