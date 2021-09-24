INEC to NPC: Avail us list of dead Nigerians

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appealed to the National Population Commission (NPC) to avail to it the register of death of prominent Nigerians, civil and public servants, compiled from the official records of government ministries, departments and agencies, as well as other Nigerians from hospital and funeral records across the country.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke on Friday when he played host to the Chairman of NPC Alhaji Isa Kwarra, said the Commission periodically undertakes cleaning up of the register of voters by removing ineligible persons or multiple registrants, through a combination of technology and information provided by citizens during the display of the register for claims and objections.

He, however, said INEC lacks the technology to identify and remove dead persons from its register.

Prof. Yakubu noted that the NPC has the capacity to register births and deaths in Nigeria, and demanded that the Commission should periodically avail INEC “the data of deceased Nigerians so that we can use the official information from your commission to further clean up the voters’ register.

“We appreciate that this is a Herculean task but that is partly why we have a National Population Commission.

“We are confident that NPC has the capacity to do so. This information is critical for INEC to enhance the credibility of the national register of voters.”

The NCP Chairman told his host that the Commission is working towards conducting National Census in 2022, subject to the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kwarra expressed the hope that the commission would complete the demarcation in all the 774 Local Government Areas of the country and the FCT, before the end of October.

“We have been working towards realising this objectives by deliminating the entire land mass of the country we started in 2014,” he added.

