INEC to Parties: Adhere strictly to electoral law

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday warned political parties in Delta State to adhere strictly to the electoral law guiding the conduct of primary elections in the state. It said any primary election conducted outside the law would be rejected by the commission. The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Revd. Monday Udoh- Tom, during a one-day Media/Civil Societies Organisation, CSOs roundtable on the 2022 Electoral Act in collaboration with Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) and Delta State Civil Society Forum (DENGOF) in Asaba, said the commission would adhere strictly to the rules of the game.

He said the resolve to keep to the 2022 Electoral Act, “Once again sign-post the commitment to bring some measure of certainty and sanity into the nation’s electoral calendar.” He held that the Act was an important piece enacted to improve the legal framework for the conduct of the 2023 general election, and overall benefit of the electoral process. Udoh-Tom said: “As key allies of the commission, in its commitment to de-liver free, fair and credible election, the place of the media, CSOs, as well as other election stakeholders cannot be over emphasised, hence the hosting of this event by the commission and donor partners in Delta State, to familiarise participants with key provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, as we turn a critical corner in INEC plans and processes for the 2023 general election.

