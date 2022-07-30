News

INEC to police: Harassment, infringement of our independence unacceptable

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the invitation to Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Edo State, Dr Johnson Alalibo, by the state police command, in connection with matters arising from the recent primaries conducted by a political party in Edo State. Alalibo was invited to the Edo State Police Command on July 28, but the command clarified that the REC was not under investigation. However, INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, in a statement, said though the police command admitted that the REC was not detained but was only invited to provide insight into some technical issues regarding the commission’s processes, such information could have been provided by any delegated official. Okoye, who is Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, noted that; “a visit to our state office by the Commissioner of Police or his assigned representative could have achieved the same goal as has been the tradition in our collaborative relationship with security agencies.” He described Alalibo as “a conscientious public officer and co-chairman of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) at State level.

 

