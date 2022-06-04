News Top Stories

INEC to post poll results electronically, bars phone call during collation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that it would transmit the results of the 2023 general elections electronically. This is even as the commission declared its readiness for the governorship election in Ekiti State just as it also barred its officials from making or receiving calls during collation of results.

Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu stated this when he released guidelines for next year’s general election at a meeting with members of the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) on Friday Yakubu stated that with the release of the document, the commission has almost concluded arrangements for the election. He added that INEC would soon address logistics, training, voter education, technology, sensitisation against vote buying, inclusivity measures and security issues relating to the election.

According to the guidelines, an election presiding officer is expected to, “on completion of all the polling unit voting and results procedures, electronically transmit or transfer the result of the polling unit direct to the collation system as prescribed by the commission.”

The presiding officer is also expected to “use the BVAS to upload a scanned copy of the EC8A to the Inec Result Viewing Portal (IReV), as prescribed by the Commission.” He is equally expected to “take the BVAS and the original copy of each of the forms in tamper-evident envelope to the registration area/ward collation officer, in the company of security agents.” Meanwhile, INEC has assured of successful conduct of the June 18 Ekiti State governorship election.

The INEC boss Yakubu who was in Ekiti State recently disclosed that he visited the commission’s offices in several local government areas where he held meetings with the staff, had audience with the Council of Obas to solicit their support for peaceful elections and met with the security agencies.

“We also observed the ongoing training of ad hoc staff and the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for mock accreditation of voters in some polling units across the three senatorial districts of the state. “We will again return to Ekiti State shortly to meet with the stakeholders and for the signing of the peace accord by political parties and candidates under the auspices of the National Peace Committee. “With only 15 days to the Ekiti governorship election, all the major activities that are supposed to be carried out at this stage have been successfully undertaken,” the INEC Chairman stated.

 

