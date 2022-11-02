INEC to spend N355bn in 2023 -Commission

Chukwu David, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) intends to spend N355 billion in 2023 for both the general elections and the annual budget of the establishment.

Out of this amount, the National Assembly had in 2021, approved N305 billion for the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

The Commission, however, submitted a budget of N50 billion to the National Assembly as its annual budget for consideration and approval.

The N50 billion is an increament of N10 billion compared to 2022 budget of the Commission, which was N40 billion as approved by the apex legislative Assembly.

In the 2023 budget submitted to the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters for approval, N2.6 billion was earnmarked for off season elections such as Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa governorship elections.

The elections for the three states will hold on November 11, 2023, according to the time table schedule by the country’s electoral umpire.

