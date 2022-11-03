News Top Stories

INEC to spend N355bn in 2023 on polls, others –Commission

The Independent National Electoral Commission is expected to spend a whopping N355 billion in 2023 for both the general elections and the annual budget of the establishment. Out of this amount, the National Assembly had in 2021, approved N305 billion for the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

The Commission, however submitted a budget of N50 billion to the National Assembly as its annual budget for consideration and approval. The N50 billion is an increament of N10 billion compared to 2022 budget of the Commission, which was N40 billion as approved by the apex legislative Assembly.

In the 2023 budget submitted to the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters for approval, N2.6 billion was earnmarked for off season elections such as Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa Governorship elections. The elections for the three states will hold on November 11, 2023, according to the time table schedule by the country’s electoral umpire.

According to the INEC document, the N2.6 billion will cater for elections, referenda and recalls expenses such as operations departmental cost covering printing of ballot papers, result sheets, printing of forms and envelopes, arterials and supplies. Other things to take the money, according to the budget document, include logistics expenses, honorarium for officials, supervison, RAC preparation, security / intervention support, among others, election ICT system support, printing of voters register for off season and bye elections, election fund management logistics, among others. In the 2023 budget of the Commission, N50 million will be spent to buy fire fighting equipment, N150 million for motor vehicles, and N250 million to repair of offices and residential building

 

