INEC To Voters: It’s criminal to use phones at polling booths

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday warned voters against using their mobile phones at the polling booths during Saturday’s election. The electoral body declared that, it is a criminal offence for voters to make calls or take pictures with their mobile phones at the polling booths. The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ogun State, Mr Niyi Ijalaye, gave the warning in Abeokuta while addressing journalists shortly after a meeting with heads of security agencies ahead of Saturday’s election. Ijalaye said, voters would not be allowed to make calls or take pictures with their phones when they are casting their votes. He expressed readiness of the electoral body to conduct free, fair and credible election, with the help of various security agencies and other stakeholders. He said: “We have been strategising and restrategising on way forward to ensure that elections in Ogun State will be devoid of rancour or violence of any sort whatsoever. And we want to seize this opportunity to appeal to the good people of Ogun State to endeavour to just come out peacefully on Saturday and exercise their franchise, their civic responsibility to vote for candidates and parties of their choice. “On no account will violence of any sort be tolerated in this state and that is what we have been discussing in the last two, three hours. “Maybe, I need to emphasise this also that on voting day, when people come to the polling booths with their phones, they will not be allowed to use their phones to discuss with people or take pictures at that polling point where they will be voting. It is an offence, it is a crime and it will not be allowed.” The Commissioner of Police in the state, Frank Mba, has called on security personnel deployed for the election to maintain their political neutrality and provide a level playing ground for all the political parties.

