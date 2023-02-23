News Top Stories

INEC To Voters: It’s criminal to use phones at polling booths

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, ABEOKUTA Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday warned voters against using their mobile phones at the polling booths during Saturday’s election. The electoral body declared that, it is a criminal offence for voters to make calls or take pictures with their mobile phones at the polling booths. The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ogun State, Mr Niyi Ijalaye, gave the warning in Abeokuta while addressing journalists shortly after a meeting with heads of security agencies ahead of Saturday’s election. Ijalaye said, voters would not be allowed to make calls or take pictures with their phones when they are casting their votes. He expressed readiness of the electoral body to conduct free, fair and credible election, with the help of various security agencies and other stakeholders. He said: “We have been strategising and restrategising on way forward to ensure that elections in Ogun State will be devoid of rancour or violence of any sort whatsoever. And we want to seize this opportunity to appeal to the good people of Ogun State to endeavour to just come out peacefully on Saturday and exercise their franchise, their civic responsibility to vote for candidates and parties of their choice. “On no account will violence of any sort be tolerated in this state and that is what we have been discussing in the last two, three hours. “Maybe, I need to emphasise this also that on voting day, when people come to the polling booths with their phones, they will not be allowed to use their phones to discuss with people or take pictures at that polling point where they will be voting. It is an offence, it is a crime and it will not be allowed.” The Commissioner of Police in the state, Frank Mba, has called on security personnel deployed for the election to maintain their political neutrality and provide a level playing ground for all the political parties.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FGSCAA ‘98 set donates items to orphanage home

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

It was pomp and ceremony interspersed with intellectual discourse as the FESTAC Grammar School Class of ‘98 Alumni Association (FGSCAA) recently hosted her ‘2020 homecoming party’ at a dinner and awards night. Tagged ‘2020 Homecoming Dinner and Awards Night’ with the theme: ‘The Year That Changed The World’, the event was heralded by a week […]
News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu flags off construction of 250 roads, power projects

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As part of the moves to extend his developmental agenda to the grassroots, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday flagged off the execution of 377 state-wide projects across all wards in the state, saying it will help to tackle challenges at the grassroots level. With the intervention, which was said to be first […]
News Top Stories

ASUU/FG Impasse: Why religious leaders stepped aside, by CAN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, ABUJA

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Samson Ayokunle, has tackled the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), for “disrespecting” religious leaders by embarking on strike while they were frantically finding lasting solutions to the impasse between the union and the Federal Government.   Ayokunle spoke in his capacity as Co-chairman, Nigeria Inter-Religious Council […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica