INEC to Youths: Don’t be social media activists only, participate in elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised Nigerian youths to be actively involved in politics and desist from only being active on social media. INEC Director, Voter Education and Publicity (VEP) Ayodele Aluko, at a voters’ registration campaign in Abuja, regretted that youths made up 51 per cent out of over 84 million registered voters in the 2019 general election but less than that number eventually voted. Executive Director, YIGA Africa, Samson Itodo, said only 28 per cent of Nigerian youths voted in the 2019 presidential election while 29 per cent voted in the governorship. Aluko, who spoke at the venue of continuous voter registration (CVR) campaign, Vote Count 2 Programme organised by INEC in conjunction with the European Union (EU) in Abuja yesterday, observed that Nigerian youths are only active on social media when it comes to election activities.

The director described the turnout of prospective voters at the six-day voter concert programme as encouraging; noting that the Commission had expected that there would be a lull on the first two days of the exercise. “We are seeing this as a positive development. Many people are interested in voting, and so I will enjoin you people to help pass the message to Nigerians to get their PVCs (permanent voter’s cards).

“If you already have your PVC, keep them safe so that on election day you can bring it out and vote. “In 2019, 51 percent out of over 84 million registered voters are youths. So they should not just engage in social media postulations, get involved, get your PVC and vote in the elections,” he said.

Itodo stated that the Lagos concert of the programme recorded over 11, 000 registrants, adding: “We expect more in Abuja.” According to him, notable Nigerian celebrities were involved in the exercise because “we want to speak to Nigerian youths in the language they understand. Nigerian youths understand the language of music; Nigerian youths understand the language of technology.” Omowuni Laolu, the European Union representative, regretted that the high number of youths in the country does not translate to participation in elections. Laolu explained that the EU’s involvement in the exercise was to connect the youths with the nation’s elector process. INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Yahaya Bello, said more than 50 registration machines and 150 staff have been deployed for the exercise.

The REC explained that CVR exercise is still going on simultaneously in the remaining five Area Councils in the territory, adding that the concert was a special programme in conjunction with the European Union to further sensitise the people.

 

