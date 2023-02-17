News

INEC warns against election malpractices

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)has expressed its readiness to conduct free, fair, and credible Presidential, National Assembly and House of Assembly elections. The National Commissioner for Osun, Ondo and Ogun states Prof. Kunle Ajayi stated this on Thursday at a stakeholders’ meeting in Osogbo. According to him, the materials for the election are ready except for the “sensitive materials”.

Resident Electoral Commissioner Mutiu Agboke said the 3,763 polling units, 332 wards and 30 councils in Osun had been mapped out for the election, explaining that 1,954,800 accredited voters had been recorded. He added that 16,174 ad hoc staff (including Presiding Officers, Assistant Presiding Of-ficers, Collation and Returning officers) had been trained to ensure a seamless electoral process, stressing that people with disabilities, pregnant women and nursing mothers will be promptly attended to.

 

Our Reporters

