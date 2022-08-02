News Top Stories

INEC warns against multiple registration, PVC sale

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu, BAUCHI Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned against multiple registration, saying offenders will be arrested. The body also warned against the sale of the voters card, urging holders of their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to handle it as if it is “part of your life”.

 

INEC Commissioner in charge of Bauchi, Yobe and Borno states, Modibo Alkali, issued the warning during a site inspection in Bauchi. The retired military officer said: “Ensure that you get your PVC and handle it as if it is part of your life.

“Don’t sell it to anybody, because it is like your meal ticket. Did you know why it  is called a meal ticket? It is because you elect the person who can work for you in the future with it.

“So, if you sell it or you throw it away, then you are selling or throwing away food that you are supposed to eat. So, I want all of you to understand the importance of that PVC.”

 

The Commissioner, who said INEC has been encouraging voters to get their PVCs, wondered why there are still more people in the queue for registration in Bauchi State.

 

Alkali said: “No, there are some processes. If you register, they have to print and display it for the political parties and local government areas. “Also, there could be litigation along the line.

 

So you have to allow INEC to do its job. If you don’t register on time, then you will delay the work of INEC.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

