INEC: We lost five BVAS machines in Delta, Katsina attacks

•To begin announcement of presidential results today

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will begin the declaration of results of the Saturday’s presidential election by noon today.
The commission however said election in four wards in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State that was disrupted by thugs, will hold this Sunday.
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who briefed journalists on the general con uct of the elections, said the commission lost eight Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), to attacks in Delta and Katisna States, but was able to recover three.
“In this election, attacks were on BVAS and not on ballot boxes,” the INEC Chairman stated.
He expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the elections, stating that BVAS functioned optimally throughout the country.
Prof. Yakubu said the commission received reports of inability of INEC officials to commence voting by 8:30 am but assured that no voter who was on queue before 2:30 pm would be disenfranchised.
He blamed the delay on logistics “in spite of our efforts to solve such previous challenges.”
The INEC Chairman also announced the postponement of House of Representatives election in Esan North and South, as well as Igwuebe Local Government Areas of Edo State to March 11, due to omission of logo of a political party.
Meanwhile, two civil society organisations (CSOs), Centre for Democracy and Development  CDD) and Connected Development (CODE), in their preliminary reports, appraised the conduct of the elections, noting late arrival of poll officials.
CDD, in the report by Prof. Adele Jinadu, Chair, Election Analysis Centre (EAC), stated that in South East, 10 per cent of poll officials arrived their respective polling units on time, while in South-South, it was 27 per cent.
The election monitoring body also reported violence and voter suppression in some parts of the country.

