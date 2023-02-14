INEC: We won’t conduct elections in 240 PUs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said this year’s elections will not hold in 240 polling units in 28 states and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, at a meeting with leaders of the 18 registered political parties yesterday, explained that Imo and Taraba states have the highest number with 34 and 38 of such polling units, respectively. Prof. Yakubu disclosed that the reason was because no new registrants chose the affected polling units and no voters indicated interest to transfer to them during the last continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise, mainly for security reasons.

“This means that no elections will be held in these polling units,” he said. The INEC Chairman therefore stated that elections would be held in 176,606 polling units instead of the newly expanded 176,846 polling units. The commission had in 2021, increased the number of polling units in the country from 119,973 to 176,846. He noted that from the feedback the Commission received from its officials and accredited observers during the nationwide mock accreditation using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), some voters could not easily identify their polling units, but assured that such would not happen on election day.

Prof. Yakubu stated that all voters who have been assigned to new polling units will receive text messages from INEC indicating their polling units. “We have also compiled the register of such voters and our state offices will give it wide publicity, especially for those who may not have provided their telephone numbers during voter registration or those whose numbers may have changed. “Voters can locate and confirm their polling units before election day by sending a regular text or WhatsApp message to a dedicated telephone number. “Consequently, the Commission is advising voters to confirm the locations of their polling units through a dedicated portal on our website,” he advised.

The INEC Chairman disclosed that the Commission is finalising the issuance of 1,642,386 identification tags for the polling and collation agents nominated by the 18 political parties. This number, he explained, is made up of 1,574,301 polling agents and 68,085 collation agents, and urged the Chairmen and leaders of political parties to ensure that only agents accredited by the commission and wearing the correct identification tags appear at polling units and collation centres during elections.

