INEC: We won’t keep sensitive election materials with CBN

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said sensitive election materials would no longer be stored the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This measure, according to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, begins with the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State. Yakubu, at an election dialogue in Abuja over the weekend, said although INEC have no issues with the CBN since the partnership started, but due to “current circumstances,” an alternative would be found. He did not, however, give further explanations but said the move was to ensure that electoral materials for the 2023 general election were not compromised. Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, said he would clarify from the Chairman before he could comment on the issue. Okoye, who said he was in Ekiti in preparation for the governorship election, told Sunday Telegraph that he was aware the issue was discussed at the management meeting but was absent at the last two meetings, due to exigencies of duty, and therefore would not know the alternative arrangement. “Right now, I am not in Abuja. So, I don’t have any comment now. I will call Chairman in an hour’s time to clarify with him, and any information I get I will let you know,” Okoye assured. Nigerians had expressed worry over the sanctity of sensitive election materials kept in CBN since the governor of the apex bank Godwin Emefiele, was linked to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had called for the removal of Emefiele as CBN governor and said the apex bank could no longer be trusted with INEC sensitive materials which are important to the guarantee of free, fair and credible elections in the country.

Three interest groups, the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Friends of Emefiele, and Emefiele Support Group, had obtained the N100 million APC’s expression of interest and nomination forms for Emefiele to run for the 2023 presidency. Though, the CBN governor had dissociated himself from the presidential ambition, he went to court to stop his sack or forceful resignation, if he decided to join the presidential race. Chairman of Ward 6 in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, Nduka Erikpume, confirmed that Emefiele is a member of APC, having registered with the party in February 2021.

