News

INEC: We’ll deploy EMSC to track attack on facilities, election materials

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the attacks on its facilities and the challenges experienced during the 2019 general elections necessitated the need for it to develop an electoral early warning tool. Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a retreat for the review of Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC) in Keffi, Nasarawa State, said the EMSC was adopted based on the recommendations of the 2019 Election Project Plan Commit-tee (EPPC). According to him, the EPPC recommended the integration of three monitoring mechanisms, the Electoral Risk Management (ERM), the Election Management System (EMS) and the Electoral Operations Support Centre (EOSC), into a single unit to be called the Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC).

Yakubu noted that as an electoral early warning, monitoring, implementation and management tool, the EMSC would be relying on field offices and personnel across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to alert; “the commission to the challenges, identifies electoral risks/ threats and provides real-time information on the status of an election.

“In doing so, the EMSC makes available to the commission the necessary information in making real-time interventions to avert or mitigate potential risks or threats to an election.” He noted that in the buildup to the 2019 general elections, it became increasingly clear to INEC that a coordinated early warning, monitoring and implementation system was necessary to track hundreds of inter-related electoral activities in the Election Project Plan. He added that the EMSC has greatly helped the commission in managing the electoral process, stating that as a testimony to its effectiveness as an election management tool, many countries in the West African and beyond have shown interest in studying and adopting the system for their use. He further said the advantages of the tool; “need to be strengthened and improved upon while resolving the an-cipated challenges before the 2023 general elections.”

Yakubu urged participants at the retreat to suggest novel ways of tweaking the EMSC, address its challenges and formulate comprehensive policy guidelines for its operation. Project Coordinator of the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) in Nigeria, Hamza Fassi-Fihri, sponsors of the retreat, said EMSC has been in the ECES’ flagship support to INEC, and explained that the retreat is aimed at exploring the strategies to optimise the tool.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FCC crisis: Committee submits report to Senate Committee

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim AbuJA

The committee set up by the Senate Committee in charge of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) over the crisis that has erupted at the commission would today submit its report.   Thecommittee, twoweeks ago, was set up by the Senate Committee to look into the crisis, a source at the com  mission revealed.   The […]
News

Group to EFCC: Probe Yari over diversion of N499m fertilizer funds

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Tunde Oyesina ABUJA The Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD) have petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) demanding the investigation of the misappropriation and diversion of the N499 million meant for the purchase of fertilizers by former Governor Abdulazeez Yari of Zamfara State.   The group in a petition […]
News Top Stories

Drug barons sponsoring terrorism, banditry – Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Substance abuse, mother of all crimes, says Marwa Senate President Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, said that the insecurity in the country was caused by activities of drug barons, whom he claimed were lending financial support to Boko Haram insurgents, bandits and kidnappers. Lawan, who made the assertion when the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica